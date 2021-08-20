Dakota Wealth Management Sells 246 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NYSE KKR opened at $62.20 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

