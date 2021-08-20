Dakota Wealth Management Sells 78 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,646,000 after buying an additional 70,960 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $187.88 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.84.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

