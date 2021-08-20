Damian Kozlowski Sells 26,703 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Damian Kozlowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of The Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00.

NASDAQ TBBK traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 632,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,865. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.45.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 74.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in The Bancorp by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,224,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $33,684,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 67.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

