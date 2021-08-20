Damian Kozlowski Sells 26,703 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Damian Kozlowski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 19th, Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of The Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00.
NASDAQ TBBK traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 632,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,865. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 74.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in The Bancorp by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,224,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $33,684,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 67.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.
The Bancorp Company Profile
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.