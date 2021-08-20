Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Cut by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 20.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,025 shares of company stock worth $16,600,153 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $320.64. 40,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,374. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $323.42. The company has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.