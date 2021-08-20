Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.17. 5,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,518,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.74 and a beta of -1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $2,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

