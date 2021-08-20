Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 5.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $73.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Daqo New Energy traded as high as $49.30 and last traded at $48.59. 9,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,769,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.92.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 39.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,297,000 after buying an additional 2,299,183 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 339.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after buying an additional 1,380,196 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after buying an additional 1,115,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,784,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 67.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,269,000 after buying an additional 634,881 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.79.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 51.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

