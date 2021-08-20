DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $4.79

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $5.05. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DBVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $539.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The business had revenue of ($1.49) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 490,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

