DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $4.79

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $5.05. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DBVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.
The firm has a market cap of $539.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 490,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.
DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.