Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,426 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the average volume of 81 call options.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCPH. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,649. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. Research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

