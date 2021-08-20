Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $37,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Shopify were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Shopify by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Shopify by 84.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Shopify by 45.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,466.11 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69, a P/E/G ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,489.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

