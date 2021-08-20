Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 164 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Michael B. Yongue boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,668 shares of company stock worth $58,188,526. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $302.64 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $308.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.