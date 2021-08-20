Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in July

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 184.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Denka from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DENKF opened at $33.20 on Friday. Denka has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11.

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers & Performance Plastics division offers synthetic rubber, styrene-based synthetic resins, styrene monomer, chloroprene rubber, polystyrene resin, ABS resin, CLEAREN, heat-resistant resin, transparent resin, POVAL, acetyl chemicals, and other products.

