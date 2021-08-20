Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DESP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.23. 7,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,304. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $787.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

