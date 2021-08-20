Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $185.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $181.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Walmart stock opened at $150.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $420.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.01.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $105,215,865.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,138,017.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $78,805,950.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $959,783,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,940,601 shares of company stock worth $3,602,034,675. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

