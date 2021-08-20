Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €150.80 ($177.41). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €150.10 ($176.59), with a volume of 381,686 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DB1. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €157.69 ($185.52).

The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €144.59.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

