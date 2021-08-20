Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.89

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as €59.89 ($70.46) and last traded at €59.41 ($69.89), with a volume of 1508114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €59.70 ($70.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €57.86.

About Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.