Dev Protocol Price Hits $4.89 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.89 or 0.00009954 BTC on exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $5.47 million and $291,339.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014707 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00182890 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

