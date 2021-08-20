DEX (DEX) Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One DEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEX has traded 541.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $508,403.48 and $1,547.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $414.03 or 0.00878161 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00110156 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

