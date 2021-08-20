DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Decreased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 33.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,708,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $505.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.31, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $527.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $456.83.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.