DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRH has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $21,272,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

