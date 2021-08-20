DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.10 ($21.29).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of ETR:DIC traded up €0.12 ($0.14) on Friday, reaching €15.14 ($17.81). The company had a trading volume of 70,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a twelve month high of €16.84 ($19.81). The company has a 50-day moving average of €14.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 15.37.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

