DinoSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $19.09 Million (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002145 BTC on exchanges. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $19.09 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00139257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00150285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,877.00 or 0.99969233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.74 or 0.00926009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.34 or 0.06639811 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 71,918,213 coins and its circulating supply is 18,197,743 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

