Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its target price raised by CIBC to C$3.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$2.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$340.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.76. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$1.66 and a 52-week high of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. This is a boost from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 363.71%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.