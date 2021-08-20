DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $62.43, but opened at $63.92. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock. DLocal shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 12,391 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DLO. began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. DLocal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Get DLocal alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. 0.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.