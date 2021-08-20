DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Up 3.3% Following Strong Earnings

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s share price rose 3.3% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $53.02 and last traded at $50.10. Approximately 4,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 830,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.51.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

