Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) rose 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.11 and last traded at $77.11. Approximately 3,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 70,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.44.

DCBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.97.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Docebo by 67.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Docebo by 97.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

