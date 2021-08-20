Dock (DOCK) Reaches Market Cap of $70.99 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Dock has a market capitalization of $70.99 million and approximately $107.31 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dock has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00152476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00058618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00015179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $418.29 or 0.00865091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00109691 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

