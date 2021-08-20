Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLMAF shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DLMAF traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.08. 176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,245. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $47.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.