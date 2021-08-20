Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CWXZF. Raymond James lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

