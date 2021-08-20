Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,446 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises 3.5% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $29,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

D traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,115,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.