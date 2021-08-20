Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPUKY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Peel Hunt cut Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS DPUKY opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.14. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $12.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

