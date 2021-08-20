Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 317 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NUE traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $116.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.