Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 102,514 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,749,000 after purchasing an additional 155,841 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $200.06. 7,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,198. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.54. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

