Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

STZ stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.08. 2,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,914. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

