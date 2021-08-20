Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 1,299 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 342.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,825. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

