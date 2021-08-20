Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank grew its holdings in American Tower by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in American Tower by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.96. 16,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,313. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $289.73. The company has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

