Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives C$17.03 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIR.UN shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DIR.UN traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.61. The company had a trading volume of 154,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,238. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.79. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$10.71 and a 12 month high of C$16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

