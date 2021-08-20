Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DBX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,652,000 after acquiring an additional 550,202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,611,000 after acquiring an additional 513,318 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 32.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,526,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,011,000 after acquiring an additional 872,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $30.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $58,243.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,519 shares of company stock worth $5,034,156. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

