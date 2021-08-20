Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.17 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 571.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 113,198 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,341,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,558,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. Barclays boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

