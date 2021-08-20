Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,636 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $97.39 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

