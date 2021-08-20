Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

NXST opened at $140.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.42 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

