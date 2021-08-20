Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 415.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,349 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 58.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 175,189 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,552,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $105.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $112.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 over the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.76.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

