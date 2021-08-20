DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.31. 3,060,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,414 shares of company stock worth $764,413. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

