DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.10.

DXC stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,414 shares of company stock valued at $764,413. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 714.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $5,242,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 56.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

