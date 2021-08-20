e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.59 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Shares of ELF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.58. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,635 shares of company stock worth $3,134,149 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

