Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. 40.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Acushnet stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business’s revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

