Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $211.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.