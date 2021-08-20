Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $55,000 in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,163,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $74.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

