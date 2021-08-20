Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 39,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

