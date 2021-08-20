Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Western Digital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,375,000 after acquiring an additional 72,906 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $80,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 21.0% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Western Digital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.32.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

