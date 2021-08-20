Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $115.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Truist upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

